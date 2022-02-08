GTCO acquires Investment One Pensions Manager





Segun Agbaje

By Babajide Komolafe

Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc (GTCO) has acquired Investment One Pensions Manager Limited.

The bank holding company announced the acquisition in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO said, “This acquisition is in line with the evolution of the Guaranty Trust brand in becoming a fully-fledged financial services company, with the capabilities and drive to deliver end-to-end financial services to every African and African business.

“With over 30 years of being a trusted banker to millions of Nigerians and expertise in capital allocation to generate the highest yields for our customers and shareholders; the Pension Fund business is a natural fit for the Guaranty Trust brand.

“Also, our bias for the highest standards in corporate governance will ensure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper