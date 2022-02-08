It’s the turn of Ijaws to be governor in Rivers State

By
Headliners
-
2


Rev Asoliye Douglas-West

•Says, political offices should yield to negotiated zoning formula
By Moses Nosike

An Anglican  priest and  oil magnate, Rev Asoliye Douglas-West is an aspirant for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State. In this interview, he spoke about how the Ijaw speaking parts of the state have been sidelined in governance and stressed that the situation should be addressed in 2023. Excerpts:

Former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili is from the West Senatorial District of the state while both  the  immediate past governor, Rotimi Amaechi as well as the incumbent, Nyesom Wike are from the East Senatorial District which means the South East district has not had the opportunity to govern the state. What is your take on the issue of zoning of political offices?    

The Constitution governing our democracy does not recognise  the sanctity of zoning of political offices, but the principle of zoning is an…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

