Lagos, US Consulate to hold drone soccer competition in schools





The Lagos State Government in its bid to develop tech savvy students and boosting their skills and exposing them to best international practices has partnered with the US Consulate on tech training for students across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo at the STEAM UP Lagos Drone Training Initiative and soccer game Grand finale held at Government Senior College Hall, Agege.

Mrs. Adefisayo stated that the programme is part of the Lagos State Government’s strategy for promoting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education as it is the future of tech economy.

In her words, “This various efforts by the government will greatly impact the learning of our students and spur their interest in technology”.

She encouraged the students to maximize the opportunities of the programme as it will influence their future…





