Panic, gridlock as fuel queues return to Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Traffic gridlock has surfaced in many parts of Lagos metropolis as motorists and consumers on Tuesday, for the second day running, stormed fuel stations in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called petrol.

The effect was mostly felt in such areas such as: Lagos Island, Ikeja, Ojota, part of Alimosho, Agege, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, LASU-Iba Road, Ikoyi, among others.

Motorists were seen in the early hours, precisely, 6.30 am, queueing at Mobil Fuel Station, Council-Ikotun Road, Alimosho, where PMS was dispensed via only one nozzle point with four orders inactive.

Also at the fuel station on Egbeda road, Lagos, fuel attendants were seen turning back motorists from entering their premises claiming insufficient oil products.

The situation has resulted in total confusion and long queues of vehicles at various filling stations.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper