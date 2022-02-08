Worsening insecurity threatens Nigeria’s economic recovery — IMF





*Calls for more transparency in COVID-19 spendings

*Reiterates removal of fuel subsidies, major reforms

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

THE International Monetary Fund, IMF, yesterday warned that worsening violence and insecurity could derail Nigeria’s recovery from economic recession.

The IMF stated this in a report on its 2021 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, calling on the Federal Government, FG, to improve transparency of COVID-19 emergency spendings, warning that low vaccination rates exposes Nigeria to future pandemic waves and new variants, including the ongoing Omicron variant.

Among other things the IMF reiterated its call for removal of fuel subsidies, accompanied with compensatory measures for the poor and transparent use of saved resources, as well as implementation of major reforms in the fiscal, exchange rate, trade, and governance areas to lift long-term, inclusive growth.

While noting that the FG’s fiscal deficit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper