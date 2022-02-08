Zubby Michael’s N8m birthday bash bill sparks mixed-reactions on social media





By Benjamin Njoku

Fans on Monday descended on rugged actor, Zubby Michael questioning his purpose of sharing on social media the bill of over N8 million he received after a lavish and star-studded birthday party held in a restaurant on Lagos island.

The rugged actor was a year older on Tuesday, February 1, but he decided to throw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday, February 6, with many of his colleagues, friends and well wishers in attendance.

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, his brother, singer Kcee, Davido, Olamide, Kanya .O.Kanayo were among the celebrities that graced the birthday celebration. Others were Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo, Uche Jombo,

While the party lasted, Zubby regularly updated his followers on social media with videos from the celebration. However, after the party, the actor took to his Instagram page to share the bill of over N8 million spent during the celebration. His action, however, has sparked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper