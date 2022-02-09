BlaqBonez Is A Marketing Genius: See The Brief Break Down To Learn From





By Kingsley Agwuma

The 26-year old Nigerian rapper-songwriter Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez is taking the Nigerian music soundscape through a much more dense creative state. Blaqbonez has a spike in the use of social media and traditional media outlets to engage and replicate his numbers.

According to Blaqbonez, “What counts as my “9 – 5” is creating videos on TikTok asking people to listen to my latest single…In these Corona times, social media is everything because there isn’t a lot of offline promotion that can be done right now. That’s why I am going hard on social media…So, now that my music is getting airplay, I have to double down on promoting it to an even wider audience”

Bonez often installs creative materials on social media as well as the parodic persona he turns on to enable him to connect with fans and users of the platforms (Instagram/TikTok) especially. In 2020, Blaqbonez aggressively engaged listeners with his single…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper