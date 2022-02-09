Centre demands justice, empowerment for FCT indigenes





By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

A civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Research and Development Centre, SERDEC, Tuesday, called on the federal government, agencies and international bodies to put an end to what it called the marginalization and economic injustice being perpetrated against the Original Inhabitants, OIs, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The group made the call at the launch of the project, “Promoting the rights of the Original Inhabitants in the Federal Capital Territory,” in Abuja.

The project, supported by the MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights Education, CHRICED, has a two-year timeline under the Equitable Recovery Grant to work for ethnic injustice as it concerns the marginalized indigenes of the FCT.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Executive Director, SERDEC, Mr Tijani Abdulkareem, said the project “will enhance equitable access to employment and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper