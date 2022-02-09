How to address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges – Uche Nwankwo





.

**It’s difficult to solve our problems without paying attention lower strata

**To present new book The Centrist Manifesto, next Tuesday in Lagos

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

TO surmount the deluge of socio-economic challenges burdening Nigeria, policymakers and all stakeholders must apart from the government pay attention to what happens at lower levels such as companies and individual economic behaviour, erudite author, Uchenna Nwankwo, has said.

Nwankwo, in his latest book, The Centrist Manifesto, which will be launched next Tuesday, in Lagos, his study shows that “Nigeria’s commercial, professional and industrial leaderships have not been as visionary and as creative as they ought to be. To a large extent, it is the economic collapses that occur within their scope of operation and influence, at the micro-levels, that manifest at the national scale and have largely led to the persistent cycles of massive corruption and economic stagnation that have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper