How to reduce hardened criminals in the society — Ondo CJ

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Williams Akinrotoye has given respite on how to reduce hardened criminals in the society.

Akinrotoye lamented that innocent people who were taken to correctional centres across the country turned out to be hardened criminals tormenting society.

He spoke at a seminar organised by the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee with the theme” Effective implementation of the Provision of ACJA/ ACJL in Nigeria held at Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” Suspects staying too long in the detention at the correctional centres might become hardened criminal, when they got out, hence the need to prevent prolonged detention.

“Congestion of the correctional centres is giving me a sleepless night, we are trying to see what we can do to decongest these correctional centres and police stations, and not only to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper