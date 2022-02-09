HURIWA to NAFDAC, FCCPC: Stop unverified sex enhancement products





…Gives Jaruma 72 hours ultimatum to address media

By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

Frontline civil rights group, The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Wednesday, urged the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC to clamp down on entrepreneurs/vendors marketing unverified sex enhancing performance products.

National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko while addressing the media Wednesday expressed worry over the demand for sex enhancing performance products and called for a thorough investigation into the sales of the intimate product, ‘kayanmata.’

He tasked consumer agencies to take swift sanctions against such products and their marketers, saying, “HURIWA is calling on relevant regulatory agencies to wake up from slumber and protect vulnerable Nigerians from products such as sexual enhancers from being duped especially if these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper