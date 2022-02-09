Nigeria won’t disintegrate, says Ezeife





…As Adebayo, presidential aspirant pays him visit over wife’s death

By Chris Ochayi

A former Governor of old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Wednesday, dismissed opinions being expressed from some sections of the country that Nigeria might break up, assuring that in spite of the numerous challenges confronting it, Nigeria will not disintegrate.

Dr. Ezeife spoke at his Abuja resident, the president aspirant of Mega Party Movement; Prince Prince Adewale Adebayo paid him a condolence visit over the death of his wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife, recently.

The late Mrs Ezeife was the Anambra State First Lady from January, 1992 to November, 1993, when her husband was the state governor.

Ezeife, while addressing the presidential hopeful and his team, said that it is not over for Nigeria but Nigerians have to go back to God in prayer to restore his plan for the country, adding that the people should be ready for a new Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper