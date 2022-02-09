Noise pollution: Lagos bans use of sound amplifiers at motor garages, parks





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, Tuesday, placed a ban on the use of sound amplifiers, microphone and other formmof sound systems at motor garages and parks across the aimed at curtailing noise pollution as well as ensure noiseless, healthy environment.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, announced this yesterday, at a joint-press briefing organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA and the Ministry of Transportation, at Alausa, Lagos.

Fayinka, said the measure became necessary following series of public complaints and attendant health hazards pose to residents.

He said government has identified areas where the act is prevalent and vowed to to enforce the rules to the latter.

Speaking on the penalty, Fayinka said that any park that flouts the directive would be shut while the transporters and managers of the parks would be dealth with in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper