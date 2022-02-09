Rescue universities from total collapse, ASUU FUPRE tells FG





By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Delta State, chapter, has urged the Federal Government to implement the Renegotiated 2009 Agreement with university lecturers and rescue the “nation`s Ivory Towers” from total collapse.

It also demanded “an immediate stoppage in the use of the controversial and corrupt Integrated Payroll and Personnel System, IPPIS, in the payment of lecturers` salary, payment of all arrears and amend the National Universities Commission , NUC Act, to curtail the indiscriminate establishment and proliferation of universities by State governments.”

ASUU FUPRE, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. E.O. Agbalagba and Secretary, Dr. Jerry Osokpor on its position on the impending nationwide strike by the union,decried what it described as the continuous ugly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper