Several attempts made to eliminate me but God kept me ― Ortom





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday disclosed that several attempts were made to eliminate him for his forthrightness and unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Benue people.

He restated that he would not be intimidated and nothing would deter him from speaking out against injustice and the maladministration in the country.

The Governor who spoke when he hosted a delegation from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, in Makurdi said he would continue to propagate the principles of equity, fairness and justice and not allow himself to be caged.

He stated that at 61 God had been gracious to him and he should not be scared of death for speaking the truth on issues that bother on the wellbeing of the people.

He said “those who are keeping quiet about what is happening in Nigeria must remember that they have children because silence is consent.

“Nigerians must…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper