Southern Kaduna Killings: Youths, Miyetti Allah trade words





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, in Kaduna State and the youths in Southern Kaduna under the aegis of Atyap youth, yesterday traded words over the unending killings in Southern Kaduna.

While the herders alleged that Atyap youths in Southern Kaduna were bent on exterminating the Fulani and their cattle in the area, leaders of the Atyap communities in the state claimed the Fulani militia were out to violently take over their land.

Chairman of the Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, Daniel Achie, at a briefing among others, claimed the on-going carnage of killings, maiming, destruction and displacement of communities were being perpetrated on the Atyap land by forces of the Fulani terrorist militia.

He said “while we have remained resolute in pursuing the peace initiated by our paramount ruler, HRH Sir Dominic…





