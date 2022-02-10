Akwa Ibom APC group rejects Ekanem as party chairman





By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The crisis rocking the soul of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken a steaming dimension as a pressure group within the party, Akwa Ibom Progressive Coalition, APC, has rejected the inauguration of Augustine Ekanem as the party’s state chairman.

The group also faulted the recent endorsement of a former governorship aspirant, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, by those it described as self acclaimed stakeholders in the state chapter of the party, warning that the move was capable of derailing the prospect of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

National Coordinator of the group, Otuekong John, in a statement advised APC members in the state to discountenance the purported inauguration of Ekanem as the state chairman of the party.

He noted: “No such decision was taken and those peddling the lies and falsehood on what transpired in our party headquarters in Abuja, on February 3, 2022, was an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper