Armed robbers attack Bullion van, kill 3 policemen, four others in Ibadan





By Ademola Adegbite

ARMED robbers have attacked a bullion van transporting money to a bank at Idi-Ape in Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo state, killing three police officers and four others.

Vanguard reports that the armed robbers, who were said to have dressed in police uniform, trailed the van to Idi-Ape and, tried unsuccessfully to intercept the bullion van at the area.

It would be recalled that similar robbery incident happened in 2008 which scores were brutally killed.

Eyewitnesses, however, told our correspondent that the robbers allegedly fired several shots at the escort van in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the money.

Unconfirmed report said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to escape with the van.

It was further learnt that the police command launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers, with the assurance that they would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper