Delta to employ 1,500 teachers





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the state has concluded plans to employ 1,500 teachers in core subject areas into the Unified Teaching Service of the state.

Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the recruitment became necessary due to vacancies created as a result of retirement, death and establishment of new schools across the state.

He stated that the recruitment would not have political influence but based strickly on candidates passing Computer Based Test, CBT, in relevant subject areas. Aniagwu also said Exco approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state, listing the roads to include construction of Justice Ada Onyetenu Street, Asaba; Okuku Road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Uche Anyahaebizi Street, Asaba; Okobu Street Alisimie,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper