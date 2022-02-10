FIFA ranking: Nigeria moves up, now 3rd in Africa, 32nd in world





By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria has moved up four places to 32nd in the latest FIFA Ranking released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

Despite an early exit from the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles put up a commanding display during the group stages, collecting all available nine points and pushed Tunisia all the way befrore crashing out in the Round of 16.

The team currently led by Austin Eguavoen were seeded against Ghana during the draw for the final World Cup play-offs in Africa as a result of being among the best five teams on the continent.

Although the current FIFA ranking may not have any immediate impact on World Cup qualifying, it will serve as a morale booster for the squad who are now 29 places above the Black Stars of Ghana.

AFCON winners, Senegal remains the best team, followed by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper