Hanifa murder: Aisha Buhari in Kano, insists on punitive measures against perpetrators





By Abdulmumin Murtala Kano

The wife of Nigeria’s president Aisha Buhari has called on the Kano state authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the murder of Hanifa Abubakar are punished severely to serve as a deterrent to others.

She made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday where she was on a condolence visit to the government and people of the state.

The wife of Mr President also expressed fear that if teachers could engage in such malicious acts then society is in trouble.

“I also want to condole the Governor, his wife and the entire people of Kano on the sad loss of Hanifa Abubakar. I am aware that the Governor has taken the right measures in ensuring that no stone is left unturned.

“We hope the right punishment will be meted on the perpetrators of the unfortunate murder.

Also Read:

Nigeria won’t disintegrate, says Ezeife

“This is a very serious situation. We send our children to school and entrust their lives and welfare with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper