How we’re responding to increasing demand for digital services – NITDA boss





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA says it is responding to the increasing need for Digital Economy System through the implementation of critical areas of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS.

The Director General of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, who spoke at a stakeholders’ engagement forum in Lagos asserted that the Agency has through the implementation of the NDEPS evolved from a highly centralized organization to a functionally decentralized institution.

Despite the challenges faced in the sector, he explained that the Agency is ensuring that the objectives of the National IT Governance with priority to delivering value to stakeholders are met, which he described as a priority to the Agency’s core values: People First, Innovativeness, and Professionalism.

The DG, represented by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper