Lift embargo on sales of petroleum products in border communities, group begs FG

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A Non-Governmental Organization; the Federation of Informal Workers Organizations of Nigeria (FIWON), has called on the federal government to as matter of urgency lift the ban on the sale of petroleum products in border communities, saying that the ban has aggravated poverty and misery among residents in the border communities.

The body equally advocated for the lift of “indiscriminate embargoes” on goods imported into the country, saying that this will stabilize prices at all levels comparable to those in neighbouring countries.

The FIWON Secretary-General, Gbenga Komolafe, who made the call at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said this could be achieved through harmonization of tariffs in the sub-region, and not the unilateral restrictions placed on goods by individual countries.

Komolafe said a survey conducted by FIWON indicated that residents of border communities in the last two years were faced with harsh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper