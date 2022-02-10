NFF hails as FIFA clears Ademola Lookman to represent Nigeria





Lookman

The Nigeria Football Federation says it has received the decision of world football –governing body, FIFA, that Leicester City FC of England player Ademola Lookman can now represent Nigeria at international level.

Emilio Garcia Silveiro, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, on Thursday conveyed to the NFF the decision of the Single Judge of the Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal:

“The request made by the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation for a change of association of the player Ademola Olajide Lookman is accepted.

“The player Ademola Olajide Lookman is eligible to play for the representative teams of the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation with immediate effect.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi lauded the record-time approval granted the fresh application by the Federation with regards to Lookman’s desire to wear the green-white-green in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper