Police raid suspected ESN camps, kill 3 commanders, arrest 9 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The operatives of the Imo State Police Command on Wednesday said it has raided two terror camps, killed three suspected commanders of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and arrested nine others in Okwudo, Umuorji in Naba and Oru West Local Government Areas in Imo State, respectively.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the operation was carried out last Monday.

Narrating how the Police raided the camps, they said: “On 07/02/2022 at about 04:00 hours, after credible intelligence and surveillance of some identified camps of the terror groups in the state stormed in commando style, two identified terror Camps located in Okwudo in Naba LGA of Imo State and Umuorji Mgbidi in Oru West LGA of Imo State respectively, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle in a commandos styles successfully dislodged them due to their number…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper