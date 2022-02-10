Reps ask FG to establish fire stations in tank farm communities nationwide





Ereyitomi

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the federal government to establish fire stations in communities hosting tank farms nationwide.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Establish Fire Stations in Communities Hosting Petrol Tank Farms in Nigeria”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

In his motion, Ereyitomi noted that there have been reports of recurring fire outbreaks at various Tank Farms and involving fuel tankers in Ubeji lfiekporo in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Apapa and Ojo areas of Lagos State, Calabar in Cross River State, and more recently, Onitsha and Umuahia in Anambra and Abia States

respectively, which have led to the loss of lives and properties worth billions of naira.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper