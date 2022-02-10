Sustainability of Nigeria’s development, dependent on female engineers —Awosika





•As Eterigho takes the baton of leadership

•NSE, Mimiko, charge newly installed APWEN President on constructive contributions

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The 33rd President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, has charged the newly installed President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. (Dr.) Elizabeth Eterigho, FNSE, FNSChE, to uphold professionalism in the practice of engineering, saying the Society will expect to see constructive contributions and practical professional advice aimed at assisting our political leadership to surmount the challenges of development in Nigeria.

He made the charge at the investiture of Dr. Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN, while soliciting the support and cooperation of the women engineers to enable his administration to deliver on the agenda set in furthering advocacies that will effectively promote the interest of Nigerian engineers and the…





