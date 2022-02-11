Coalition cautions against plots on Gov Ortom’s life, further killings in Benue





Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, an umbrella body of youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions has cautioned against any plot to assassinate Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state saying the plan would come with dire consequences.

The coalition in a reaction, Thursday, to a recent statement by the Governor that several attempts had been made on his life for his forthright stance on issues, urged those behind the plot to jettison it in the interest of the country.

The statement was jointly signed by the President General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem; President, Benue Youth Forum/Coodinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator, South West Forum of South West Youth Leaders Forum, Shittu Waheed and the President, South South Youth Forum, Tito Zuokumor.

Part of the statement read, “We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper