Ex-NIA DG rebuffs claims of alleged plot to compromise court case over his dismissal





ABUJA—Lawyers for the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, in the case between it and its erstwhile acting director-general, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, have rebuffed allegations in the media of plots by the security agency to compromise the court case pending over his dismissal.

Wale Adesokan, SAN, acting on behalf of the NIA in a letter to Kanu Agabi, who is lawyer to Ambassador Dauda, particularly expressed concern over a communication by him (Agabi) to the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in which it was imputed that the NIA was plotting, among others, to arrest Ambassador Dauda.

READ ALSO:Bad Fuel: Reps blow hot, probe NNPC, SON, others on roles in importation

While expressing concern that Agabi wrote Malami and copied others in the letter that was circulated in the media space in January, the NIA legal team expressed concern that they were not copied.

The NIA also strongly rebuffed insinuations that it was plotting to compromise…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper