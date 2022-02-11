Kaduna 2023: Group roots for Shehu Sani





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Movement For Real Change ( MRC); a group in Kaduna, has described Senator Shehu Sani as the best candidate for the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House come 2023.

The group in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Abdulganiyu Abdulkarim, stated: “We have studied the current development in the state and arrived at the conclusion that Kaduna needs a leader with the requisite experience and passion for overall development.”

“The 2023 election is going to be about giving account and records of proven track records, performance, history of struggles for the liberation of the masses and ability to stand firm against injustices.”

“These are our criteria for mobilizing votes for any credible candidate during the forthcoming 2023 election across all State of Nigeria.”

“It is against this background that our research unit studied all potential politicians in Kaduna and came up with the name of former Senator, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper