Keep alive African values – Orokpo





By Vera Anyagafu

Retired Major General Joseph Orokpo, has stressed the need for the preservation of Africa’s cultural heritage so as to pass it on to the future generations.

Major General Orokpo spoke during the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Army Social Week (NASA), the local content West African Social Activities (WASA) organised by the Military Hospital Benin in its hospital premises.

According to him, growing globalisation is gradually eroding African cultural values, adding that all hands must be on deck to restore the continent’s cultural heritage.

Orokpo, who was the special guest at the annual event described NASA as a social event designed to promote national integration, unity and culture as well as marks the end of 2021.

The event which was held last Monday, at the Military Hospital Benin premises amidst fanfare attracting musical and dance troupes who represented different ethnic nationalities who thrilled a large gathering.

READ ALSO: 2022 UTME/DE…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper