Zulum zooms in by Femi Adesina





Every Thursday, we hold what we call State House Press Briefing at the Press Gallery of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The intention is to keep the public up to speed with the activities of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Last week, our guest was Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum. In almost 30 editions of the special briefing, only one Governor had featured before. Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State. Zulum was the second.

The idea was to get first hand brief of the security situation in Borno State, which has been beleaguered and besieged since 2009, when Boko Haram burst on the national scene. For more than 13 years, the once peaceful State had become a theatre of bloodletting, characterized by bombings, maiming, killings, abductions, and other horrendous acts. In fact, it had spread all over the North East, then to the North West, North Central, including Abuja, the seat of the Federal Government.

The country was about to be overrun, till…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper