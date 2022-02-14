7 things you didn’t know about Abba Kyari





By David Royal

The Suspended DCP Abba Kyari who has now been arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Monday after he was declared wanted by the agency was born March 17, 1975.

Kyari was declared wanted by NDLEA for being a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

He joined Police Academy Wudil, Kano State in 2000 and became famous after successfully apprehending popular kidnap kingpins Evans and Wadume, amongst others.

Kyari was a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a member of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team in the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters in Abuja

Kyari served at Lagos State Police Command as the Officer-In-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He graduated as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment in Song Police Division.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper