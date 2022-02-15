98,271 persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A total of 98,271 persons have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic in Benue state.

This was made known by the State Health Educator, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Mr. Emmanuel Beeka at a One- Day Media Refresher Orientation workshop organised by Breakthrough ACTION Nigeria (BA-N) for media professionals in Makurdi.

Mr. Beeka explained that of the number, 72,991 persons received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 25,160 received the Moderna vaccine while 120 persons got the Pfizer jab.

He said there are 298 vaccination sites across the state, “and these comprises 206 public health facilities, 11 private health facilities and 49 outreaches.

“We also have a mass vaccination sites. These are where you can access all the vaccines if you were vaccinated anywhere outside the state and you want to take your second dose, you can go there and access your second dose which you cannot get elsewhere.”

ALSO READ: Subsidy, Covid-19…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper