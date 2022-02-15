NDLEA commences grilling of DCP Abba Kyari, 4 other collaborators





**vows to prosecute personnel/operatives indicted by the police

**IGP orders closure of state intelligence units across Nigeria

By Odita Sunday

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday commenced the grilling of Suspended IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari over his involvement in the Brazil-Ethiopia- Nigeria drugs ring and deal to to compromise 25 kilograms of Cocaine in the custody of NDLEA.

Sources at NDLEA headquarters disclosed that in conformity with lawful practices, officials of the agency are bent on concluding the interrogations of DCP Kyari and his officers/collaborators by the end of work on Wednesday.

A source further said that following the request by IGP Alkali Baba that indicted NDLEA officers to be investigated for their roles in the drug bust, the agency would not spare any of its officers involved.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper