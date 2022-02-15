Portrait of Hope: Childhood cancer survivor who painted what she became





By Prisca Sam-Duru

When 14-year-old girl, Oluchi Onyekwere, who had Ovarian dysgerminoma, was asked to paint whatever she wished to become in life, 8 years ago, little did she know she was creating her future career.

Oluchi’s story began in 2014, when the Arts in Medicine Project Team, had the privilege of working with children living with cancer in Lagos, Nigeria, at the Pediatric Oncology Ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-araba.

The arts in hospital program were mostly on weekends, Saturdays or Sundays. One of such weekends was a therapeutic session led by Kunle Adewale, the Founder and Executive Director for the Arts in Medicine Projects.

He led three girls living with cancer, who were undergoing chemotherapy at the time, through a creative art session. One of them happened to be Oluchi Onyekwere, who had Ovarian dysgerminoma. During the therapeutic session, participants were asked to draw and paint any picture of their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper