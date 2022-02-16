Osun APC members protest against CP, demand redeployment





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress alleged to be loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday protested against the alleged incessant arrest of members by police in the state.

The faction, led by the Chairman, Rasaq Salinsile protested to the state command headquarters, demanding the redeployment of the police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode.

The protesters marched on the police state command headquarters, Oke-Oniti area, Osogbo, bearing placards with inscriptions which read; “IGP: Call Osun Police to order”, “Tell us who attacked Oranmiyan House”, “Egalitarian society is our demand”, “CP Olokode, stop playing Gboyega Oyetola’s scripts” among others.

Salinsile, on behalf of others, submitted a letter to the police which was received by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation, Valentine Ikanayo.

