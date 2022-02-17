5 Ikoyi building collapse victims still unidentified ― Pathologist





Rescue operation at the site of the Ikoyi Building collapse

A pathologist, Dr Sokunle Soyemi, has revealed that five deceased victims of the 21-storey building, which collapsed on November 1, 2021, at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, are yet to be identified.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soyemi, who is the acting Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State, said this while testifying at an Ikeja Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

The pathologist, in his testimony, said there were 50 victims of the collapsed building (47 male and three female); 45 have so far been identified and their ages range from 18 to 56-years.

Soyemi said autopsies on the bodies commenced on November 4, 2021, and lasted for 13-days until Nov. 13, 2021.

Revealing the causes of death, he said, “so far we have identified 45 bodies out of 50. The autopsies revealed that 40 deceased had multiple injuries as cause of death.

“Six had injuries to the head alone and died. One had bilateral…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper