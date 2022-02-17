ASUU strike: Black rose for Valentine’s day





ASUU strike

By CHRIS GYANG

That Nigeria’s public universities’ lecturers decided to start yet another strike action on February 14, 2022, may not be entirely fortuitous.

The signs have been there all along. Except that government deliberately refused to listen to them.And the fact that it falls on the day the world, especially the youth, celebrated Valentine’s Day, a day of love, says a lot about the dark humour that has become the reality of the very being of our citizens.

Consider this: on this day when most of our youth in universities are celebrating this one occasion that gives them some form of happiness in a country full of sorrow, an indefinite strike action is slammed on their institutions for no fault of theirs. Neither is it the fault of their long-suffering lecturers.

This is also a glaring testimony to the degradation of the lives and future of our teeming youth who make up more than 65 per cent of our population. While emphasising the need for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper