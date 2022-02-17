FG confirms Bello-Koko as Managing Director of NPA





By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government yesterday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The letter of confirmation signed by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe said that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Before now, Bello-Koko was Executive Director of NPA, and he became Acting Managing Director after the immediate past Managing Director was suspended about nine months ago.

Part of the letter reads: “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.”

