Fuel scarcity ’ll be over next week -NEC





–.Says 20 vessels with 2.3bn litres of petrol due in two weeks

–Hints of move to increase govt patronage of local vehicles

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–THE National Economic Council (NEC) comprising of the 36 state Governors and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday assured that the scarcity Of Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) will become a thing of the past by next week.

The NEC meeting was presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The assurance formed part of the briefs NEC received at its second meeting in 2022 which dragged into the evening on Thursday in Abuja.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari, told the Council that 30 vessels laddened with petrol are expected to berth at Apapa port in Lagos between now and the end of February 2022.

According to him, “30 vessels to deliver an additional supply of 2.3…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper