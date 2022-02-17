HREA to tackle digitalization hitches in the workplace





…Holds Work Festival in Lagos, Kigali on April 5

…As 500 companies brace up for digital networking

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to tackle digitalization hitches in the workplace especially as it regards human resources globally, the Human Resource Expo Africa (HREA) organisers of industry-leading conferences, exhibitions and training is set to hold its 2022 international work festival in Lagos, Nigeria and Kigali, Rwanda on April 5.

The event which is billed to be held in Lagos, Nigeria and Kigali, Rwanda will host over 500 companies across the African countries.

Speaking on the event at a virtual press conference, the founder of HREA, Erefa Coker, said the desire to flourish is a universal human concern which makes it important for managers, team leads, policymakers and employees to discuss how best to succeed in a technology-changing world.

With the theme, “The Future of Work in A Technology-Driven World (Work-Humans), Erefa stated that,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper