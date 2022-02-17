‘Nasarawa poly lecturers demanding ₦1,000 from students for submission of assignments’





By Abel Daniel

A Lafia-based legal practitioner, Barrister Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu has appealed to the management of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP) Lafia to investigate what he termed “open extortion of students” by Lecturers.

Barrister Ayiwulu in an exclusive interview with Vanguard alleged that three of his sibling attending the institution alongside other students of the institution have expressed worry over the practice.

Ayiwulu alleged that some lecturers of the state-owned institution now demands openly ₦1,000 from students for submission of assignments.

“The extortion in the Nasarawa State Polytechnic is too open. Imagine a lecturer in class will tell students to submit an assignment with ₦1,000.

“Worst still, is when students will be asked to search for their exams script themselves and asked to pay because their scripts are missing.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper