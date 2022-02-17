Navy, EFCC reject Senate’s Bill to criminalise payment of ransom to kidnappers





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have vehemently rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to abductors, terrorists and kidnappers to secure the release of hostages.

The rejection happened yesterday in Abuja during a public hearing on Terrorism Prevention Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to outlaw payment of ransom to secure the release of captives.

The hearing was organized by Senate Committees Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central.

Section 14 of the bill provides that, “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper