Police dispels rumoured Tiv/Jukun crisis in Makurdi as fishermen fight over fish pond





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has dispelled the rumoured crisis between the Tiv and Jukun communities in the Wurukum area of Makurdi town.

The clarification followed reports of sporadic gunshots and touching of huts in the area Wednesday afternoon following a dispute over the ownership of a fish pond in the area, which forced residents to flee for safety.

The Police in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, made available to newsmen in Makurdi, explained that the incident had no ethnic coloration as being painted on the social media.

Part of the statement with the caption ‘alleged Tiv-Jukum crisis- an attempt to create unnecessary tension’ read: “the fact of the case is that on 16th February 16, 2022 at about 3pm information was received that some fishermen had gone fishing in a pond behind Rice mill, Wurukum, Makurdi, without inviting other community members as it has been the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper