Elect youths or risk our votes, Arewa youths tell APC, PDP, others





Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has issued a strong warning to the All Progressives Congress, APC, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties across Nigeria on electing youths into political offices or lose the votes from the northern part of the country.

The Secretary-General of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Hon. Nuhu Sani Lere, who spoke on behalf of the Arewa youths said the northern region has resolved to support only political parties that will present worthy youths as candidate for political positions.

During a one-day roundtable and media parley for endorsement of credible youth political aspirants in Abuja, Lere enjoined political parties to ensure that passionate youths are presented as candidates vying for political positions.

Lere who is also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper