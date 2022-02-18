Fuel Scarcity: FG, marketers, others disagree





.

*NMDPRA orders security beef-up at filling stations

*TUC blames leadership for shortage

*Governor Akeredolu warns marketers

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor, Dayo Johnson, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ediri Ejoh & Prince Okafor

THERE were indications yesterday that the raging petrol shortage could last beyond next week as earlier promised by the Federal Government.

The government had Wednesday said it had placed orders for over a 2.1billion litres of methanol-free petrol to ensure the queues vanish in a few days.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, said: “The Federal Government and other stakeholders are working to end it. It might end in Lagos because of increased loading. But it might continue in other parts of the country because of bad roads and other problems.

“I think we should look towards the end of the month to resolve issues and bring in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper