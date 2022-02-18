Jekyll and Hyde, Janus-faced security men





MY late father, Chief Adewale Adekoya, sought to make me a good user of the English language by giving me books to read. From his efforts, I read literature books like Silas Marner, A Tale of Two Cities, King Solomon’s Mines, Allan Quartermain, Ivanhoe, Cedric of Rotherwood and many more.

As I devoured the English texts, I was also reading Yoruba literature texts, especially D.O. Fagunwa’s Ogboju Ode ninu Igbo Irunmole, Ireke Onibudo, Adiitu Olodumare, and Irinkerindo Ninu Igbo Elegbeje.

Fagunwa’s plot remains very fascinating, just like that of J.O. Ogundele (alias Lagbondoko), the author of Ibu Olokun and Ejigbede l’ona Isalu Orun. Those who have read these books may agree that they remain very fascinating. Of the English texts, one of the most intriguing plots, to me, was that woven by R.L. Stevenson in his classic, The Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

As I understand the plot, Dr Andrew Jekyll, the main character in the book was a medical practitioner who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper