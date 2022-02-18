Lalong, leaving legacy of prosperity in Plateau – Dati





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The opening of Domino’s Pizza in Jos for business has been described as one of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong’s legacy of prosperity to the State.

The business premises which opened during the week has trended among the fast-food connoisseurs, even as the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati stressed, “The birthing of this American multinational pizza restaurant chain in Jos, is sure to shake the table, a little bit.”

Dati who commended the development in a statement in Jos noted, “The news heralding the arrival of an ultra-modern mall which will house ShopRite in Jos, has been greeted with jubilation. According to accountants, the ‘book value’ of its operations in Nigeria as of 2021 is N25.6 billion.

“The attraction of these global players is not by accident but results of deliberate actions. Gov Simon Lalong assumed office with the keen ability to envision Plateau State’s future and to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper