Nigeria,5 other African countries to get WHO technology to produce mRNA vaccines





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE World Health Organisation, WHO,has name Nigeria among five other African countries that will receive its needed technology to establish mRNA vaccine production in Africa.

The global health body named five others as Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

An mRNA vaccine is a type of vaccine that uses a copy of a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA) to produce an immune response.

The vaccine delivers molecules of antigen-encoding mRNA into immune cells, which use the designed mRNA as a blueprint to build foreign protein that would normally be produced by a pathogen (such as a virus) or by a cancer cell.

These protein molecules stimulate an adaptive immune response that teaches the body to identify and destroy the corresponding pathogen or cancer cells.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper